Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. Prop bets for Krug are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Torey Krug vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Krug has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has recorded a point in a game five times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Krug has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Krug's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Krug having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 2 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

