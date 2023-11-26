Sunday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) matching up at McKenzie Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-66 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Chattanooga is projected to cover the spread (12.5) versus Southeast Missouri State. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Line: Chattanooga -12.5

Chattanooga -12.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Chattanooga -1000, Southeast Missouri State +650

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 81, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga

Pick ATS: Chattanooga (-12.5)



Chattanooga (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Chattanooga has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southeast Missouri State's ATS record this season is 0-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mocs are 2-2-0 and the Redhawks are 2-3-0. The teams put up 142.2 points per game combined, 7.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 18.4 points per game, with a -92 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (330th in college basketball), and give up 83.2 per outing (345th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State is 246th in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 fewer than the 37.2 its opponents average.

Southeast Missouri State makes 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.

Southeast Missouri State has committed 4.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.2 (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (278th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.