The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) go up against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 117th.
  • The Redhawks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Mocs give up to opponents (65.4).
  • Southeast Missouri State is 1-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State scored 3.9 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (76).
  • In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).
  • At home, Southeast Missouri State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (32.4%) too.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Evansville L 76-57 Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas W 70-68 Show Me Center
11/25/2023 Evansville L 93-74 McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/30/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Missouri Baptist - Show Me Center

