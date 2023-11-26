The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) go up against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 117th.

The Redhawks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Mocs give up to opponents (65.4).

Southeast Missouri State is 1-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State scored 3.9 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (76).

In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).

At home, Southeast Missouri State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (32.4%) too.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule