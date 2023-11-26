How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) go up against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 117th.
- The Redhawks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Mocs give up to opponents (65.4).
- Southeast Missouri State is 1-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State scored 3.9 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (76).
- In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).
- At home, Southeast Missouri State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (32.4%) too.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|L 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|L 93-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|-
|Show Me Center
