The UIC Flames (4-1) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 78.4 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 79 the Billikens allow.

UIC has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 79 points.

Saint Louis has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The Billikens put up 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Flames give up.

When Saint Louis puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 3-0.

UIC has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

This season the Billikens are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames concede.

The Flames shoot 44.1% from the field, just 0.3 lower than the Billikens allow.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG% Tierra Simon: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Saint Louis Schedule