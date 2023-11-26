Sunday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the UIC Flames (4-1) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 win for UIC, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Billikens lost 87-66 to BYU on Tuesday.

Saint Louis vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 76, Saint Louis 75

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens beat the Missouri Tigers (No. 77-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 93-85 win on November 12 -- their best victory of the season.

Saint Louis has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

The Billikens have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 77) on November 12

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 211) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

15.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG% Tierra Simon: 5.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

5.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens average 79.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 79.0 per outing (339th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

