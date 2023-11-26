The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) will meet the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 48.5 points.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Ravens' upcoming game against the Chargers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Ravens vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Ravens have been winning after the first quarter eight times and been knotted up three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times in 10 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Ravens have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' 10 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Ravens vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Ravens have been leading after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Chargers have led four times, have been losing four times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Ravens have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Chargers have won the second half in three games (1-2 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (1-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

