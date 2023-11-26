Should you bet on Patrick Mahomes II getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Mahomes has taken 48 carries for 296 yards (29.6 per game).

Mahomes does not have a rushing touchdown in 10 games.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0 Week 8 @Broncos 24 38 240 0 2 3 20 0 Week 9 Dolphins 20 30 185 2 0 6 24 0 Week 11 Eagles 24 43 177 2 1 6 38 0

