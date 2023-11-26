Noah Gray will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Gray's 25 targets have turned into to 18 receptions for 214 yards (and an average of 21.4 per game) and one score.

Gray vs. the Raiders

Gray vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 7.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 7.3 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is giving up 210 yards per outing this year, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Raiders' defense ranks 12th in the league by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Chiefs Player Previews

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-111)

Gray Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Gray has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gray has 6.5% of his team's target share (25 targets on 383 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 8.6 yards per target.

Gray, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.3% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

