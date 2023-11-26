The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri State Bears (2-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Cowgirls allow.

The Cowgirls put up 77.2 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.0 the Bears allow.

When Oklahoma State scores more than 64.0 points, it is 2-2.

Missouri State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Cowgirls are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Bears' 39.2 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Cowgirls have given up.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Schedule