Sunday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-3) and the Missouri State Bears (2-1) matching up at Gallagher-Iba Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-63 victory for heavily favored Oklahoma State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Bears are coming off of a 74-66 victory over Southeast Missouri State in their last game on Wednesday.

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 77, Missouri State 63

Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allowed 66.0 per outing (227th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Missouri State put up 71.1 points per game in MVC action, and 68.1 overall.

At home, the Bears scored 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they scored 68.5.

Missouri State allowed 62.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.

