How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, with Jason Dickinson coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.
Watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW as the Blues attempt to defeat the Blackhawks.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 59 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|19
|8
|12
|20
|16
|15
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|17
|7
|6
|13
|8
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|19
|4
|8
|12
|12
|12
|40%
|Brayden Schenn
|19
|6
|5
|11
|17
|15
|51.7%
|Justin Faulk
|19
|0
|10
|10
|6
|14
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the league.
- With 47 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|15
|38.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|7
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|18
|6
|5
|11
|6
|9
|43%
|Nick Foligno
|18
|2
|7
|9
|6
|19
|52.4%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
