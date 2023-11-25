Southland teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois

Week 13 Southland Results

Southern Illinois 35 Nicholls State 0

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (12-for-22, 168 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nic Baker (12-for-22, 168 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Romeir Elliott (9 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)

Romeir Elliott (9 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: D'Ante' Cox (6 TAR, 3 REC, 63 YDS)

Nicholls State Leaders

Passing: Pat McQuaide (12-for-26, 127 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Pat McQuaide (12-for-26, 127 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jaylon Spears (10 ATT, 44 YDS)

Jaylon Spears (10 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: David Robinson Jr. (9 TAR, 5 REC, 65 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Illinois Nicholls State 358 Total Yards 252 181 Passing Yards 177 177 Rushing Yards 75 0 Turnovers 3

