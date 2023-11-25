The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

UMKC vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 62 the Vikings give up.

UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Cleveland State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Vikings record 82.6 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 64 the Kangaroos allow.

When Cleveland State puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.

UMKC has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

This year the Vikings are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos give up.

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Lisa Thomas: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Alayna Contreras: 10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 47.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Schedule