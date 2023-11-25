How to Watch the UMKC vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games
UMKC vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Kangaroos put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 62 the Vikings give up.
- UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62 points.
- Cleveland State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Vikings record 82.6 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 64 the Kangaroos allow.
- When Cleveland State puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.
- UMKC has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
- This year the Vikings are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos give up.
UMKC Leaders
- Nariyah Simmons: 13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Lisa Thomas: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Dom Phillips: 8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Alayna Contreras: 10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 47.1 FG%
UMKC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Kansas
|L 70-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|11/22/2023
|Chicago State
|W 77-46
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 78-63
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/2/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/6/2023
|Bellevue (NE)
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
