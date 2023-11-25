The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
UMKC vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Kangaroos put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 62 the Vikings give up.
  • UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62 points.
  • Cleveland State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Vikings record 82.6 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 64 the Kangaroos allow.
  • When Cleveland State puts up more than 64 points, it is 3-1.
  • UMKC has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
  • This year the Vikings are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos give up.

UMKC Leaders

  • Nariyah Simmons: 13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Lisa Thomas: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%
  • Dom Phillips: 8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Alayna Contreras: 10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 47.1 FG%

UMKC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Kansas L 70-61 Municipal Auditorium
11/22/2023 Chicago State W 77-46 Woodling Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Austin Peay L 78-63 Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/2/2023 Arkansas State - Swinney Recreation Center
12/6/2023 Bellevue (NE) - Swinney Recreation Center

