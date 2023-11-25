Saturday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) matching up with the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 win, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Kangaroos' last contest on Friday ended in a 78-63 loss to Austin Peay.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 75, UMKC 62

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Kangaroos defeated the Bradley Braves 73-66 on November 6.

UMKC has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Vikings are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

UMKC has one loss to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Lisa Thomas: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Alayna Contreras: 10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 47.1 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +10 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game, 199th in college basketball, and are giving up 64 per contest to rank 189th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.