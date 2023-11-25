The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.

The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.7 the Bears give up.

UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.

At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).

UMKC drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule