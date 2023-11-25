How to Watch UMKC vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.
UMKC vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.
- The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.7 the Bears give up.
- UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.
- At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
- UMKC drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Brown
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
