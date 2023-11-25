The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Brown Bears (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.
  • The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.7 the Bears give up.
  • UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.
  • At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
  • UMKC drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Baylor L 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State L 84-61 Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro L 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.