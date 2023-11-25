UCLA vs. Cal Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Based on our computer projections, the UCLA Bruins will defeat the California Golden Bears when the two teams match up at Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
UCLA vs. Cal Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UCLA (-9)
|Over (50.5)
|UCLA 33, Cal 22
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 13 Predictions
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Navy vs SMU
- UTSA vs Tulane
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- West Virginia vs Baylor
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Houston vs UCF
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Georgia vs Georgia Tech
- Alabama vs Auburn
- Kansas vs Cincinnati
- Iowa State vs Kansas State
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Southern vs Grambling
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Washington State vs Washington
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- Florida State vs Florida
- Memphis vs Temple
UCLA Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on UCLA vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 77.8% chance to win.
- Against the spread, the Bruins are 4-6-0 this year.
- UCLA has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 9-point favorites.
- One of the Bruins' 10 games this season has hit the over.
- The point total average for UCLA games this season is 55.0, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Cal Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Bears have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Golden Bears are 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- Cal has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Golden Bears' 10 games with a set total.
- The average point total for Cal this year is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCLA
|27.5
|16.7
|29.2
|14.0
|26.0
|19.0
|Cal
|31.5
|35.0
|32.7
|32.2
|30.0
|38.4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.