Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - November 25
Paycom Center is where the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) and Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) will square off on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.
How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-PH
Thunder's Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Thunder defeated the Bulls 116-102. With 40 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|40
|5
|12
|1
|3
|1
|Isaiah Joe
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Chet Holmgren
|18
|13
|2
|1
|4
|0
Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game, making 53.8% of shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 43.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Joe posts 10.9 points, 2.1 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 51.8% from downtown (second in league), with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.1
|5.2
|5.5
|2.0
|1.0
|1.4
|Chet Holmgren
|17.7
|8.6
|2.7
|0.9
|2.1
|1.2
|Josh Giddey
|12.1
|5.5
|4.6
|1.0
|0.7
|0.5
|Jalen Williams
|14.8
|2.7
|2.6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|Luguentz Dort
|10.7
|4.3
|1.4
|0.9
|1.0
|1.8
