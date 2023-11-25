Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Joel Embiid (first, 31.9 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) on November 25, 2023 on BSOK and NBCS-PH.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Oklahoma City is 10-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.

The Thunder score an average of 119.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Oklahoma City is 9-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder are better offensively, averaging 119.6 points per game, compared to 119 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 114.6 points per game at home, and 105.1 on the road.

At home, Oklahoma City allows 114.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 105.1.

At home the Thunder are picking up 25 assists per game, one less than on the road (26).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries