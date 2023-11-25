The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) at Paycom Center on Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Thunder won on Wednesday 116-102 against the Bulls. In the Thunder's win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 40 points (adding five rebounds and 12 assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Out Hip 17.5 4.1 3.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Joel Embiid: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH

BSOK and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.