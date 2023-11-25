The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning run when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Redhawks covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Evansville won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

The Purple Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 31 times last season.

