How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces given up to their opponents (47.9%).
- Southeast Missouri State went 6-2 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 341st.
- The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, just 1.5 more points than the 76.0 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 76.0 points last season, Southeast Missouri State went 11-6.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southeast Missouri State put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than away (76.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).
- Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (32.0%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|L 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|L 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
