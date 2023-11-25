The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces given up to their opponents (47.9%).

Southeast Missouri State went 6-2 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 341st.

The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, just 1.5 more points than the 76.0 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 76.0 points last season, Southeast Missouri State went 11-6.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than away (76.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (32.0%).

