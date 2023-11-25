The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces given up to their opponents (47.9%).
  • Southeast Missouri State went 6-2 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 341st.
  • The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, just 1.5 more points than the 76.0 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 76.0 points last season, Southeast Missouri State went 11-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southeast Missouri State put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than away (76.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (81.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Butler L 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Evansville L 76-57 Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas W 70-68 Show Me Center
11/25/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/30/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.