The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 40 points, 12 assists and three blocks in a 116-102 win versus the Bulls.

In this article we will look at Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg
Points 31.5 30.4
Rebounds 4.5 6.1
Assists 5.5 6.3
PRA -- 42.8
PR -- 36.5
3PM 1.5 1.4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the 76ers

  • Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.
  • He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.
  • Giving up 112.2 points per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.
  • The 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.
  • The 76ers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.
  • Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 12 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
1/12/2023 35 37 8 6 1 2 1
12/31/2022 32 14 6 5 1 0 0

