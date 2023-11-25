The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 40 points, 12 assists and three blocks in a 116-102 win versus the Bulls.

In this article we will look at Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 31.5 30.4 Rebounds 4.5 6.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 PRA -- 42.8 PR -- 36.5 3PM 1.5 1.4



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the 76ers

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.2 points per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 12 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 35 37 8 6 1 2 1 12/31/2022 32 14 6 5 1 0 0

