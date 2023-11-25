The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) take on the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Louis -11.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Saint Louis' four contests has gone over 148.5 points.

The average point total in Saint Louis' outings this year is 151.3, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Billikens have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

This season, Saint Louis has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Billikens have played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Louis has a 88.9% chance to win.

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 11 37.9% 75.5 146.9 71.2 143.6 144.4 Dartmouth 9 42.9% 71.4 146.9 72.4 143.6 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The 78.8 points per game the Billikens score are only 0.8 more points than the Big Green allow (78).

Saint Louis has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 78 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 1-4 14-15-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 1-0 12-9-0

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Dartmouth 15-3 Home Record 7-5 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.