The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 219th 7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 12th 16.5 Assists 12.9 186th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 14 334th

