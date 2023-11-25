Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) hit the court against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth matchup.
Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Louis Moneyline
|Dartmouth Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Louis (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Saint Louis (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1100
|+650
Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 14 Billikens games last season went over the point total.
- Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 ATS record last year.
- The Big Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 21 times last year.
