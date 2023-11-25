The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) hit the court against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Dartmouth Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-12.5) 148.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-12.5) 148.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 Billikens games last season went over the point total.

Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Big Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 21 times last year.

