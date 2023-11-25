How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) face the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- This season, the Billikens have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% lower than the 50% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.
- The Billikens are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 198th.
- The Billikens record only 0.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Big Green allow (78).
- Saint Louis is 3-0 when scoring more than 78 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Saint Louis put up seven more points per game (78.2) than it did on the road (71.2).
- The Billikens surrendered 67.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Louis performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wyoming
|W 79-69
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Vermont
|L 78-68
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Wichita State
|L 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
