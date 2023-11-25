The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) face the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Saint Louis Stats Insights

This season, the Billikens have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% lower than the 50% of shots the Big Green's opponents have hit.

The Billikens are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 198th.

The Billikens record only 0.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Big Green allow (78).

Saint Louis is 3-0 when scoring more than 78 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Saint Louis put up seven more points per game (78.2) than it did on the road (71.2).

The Billikens surrendered 67.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Louis performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule