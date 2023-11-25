MVC teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule in six games, including the Richmond Spiders squaring off against the Drake Bulldogs.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Southern Illinois Salukis 10:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Valparaiso Beacons at UAB Blazers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Northern Iowa Panthers 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Illinois State Redbirds at Saint Mary's Gaels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

