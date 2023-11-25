The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+21.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (4-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -21.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State's games have gone over 146.5 points twice this season (in five outings).

Missouri State has an average total of 134.8 in its matchups this year, 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri State (4-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 20% more often than South Carolina State (3-2-0) this year.

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 2 40% 71.2 138.7 63.6 145.4 138.7 South Carolina State 4 80% 67.5 138.7 81.8 145.4 154.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The 71.2 points per game the Bears put up are 10.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (81.8).

Missouri State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 81.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 South Carolina State 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State South Carolina State 10-4 Home Record 4-6 5-8 Away Record 1-19 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.