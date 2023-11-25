The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Missouri State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bears are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 74th.

The Bears score 10.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Bulldogs give up (81.8).

Missouri State is 2-0 when scoring more than 81.8 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Bears were better in home games last season, surrendering 59.7 points per game, compared to 67.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, Missouri State fared better in home games last season, draining 8.3 per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.9% mark on the road.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule