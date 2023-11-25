Saturday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (4-2) versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) at Mizzou Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-64 in favor of Missouri, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 79, Loyola (MD) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-14.7)

Missouri (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Missouri has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Loyola (MD), who is 2-2-0 ATS. One of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Greyhounds' games have gone over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while allowing 66.5 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

Missouri is 294th in college basketball at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.2 its opponents average.

Missouri makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 3.7 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Tigers average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (130th in college basketball), and allow 86.8 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

Missouri has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (162nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (142nd in college basketball).

