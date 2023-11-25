How to Watch Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games Missouri shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds rank 228th.
- The 74.7 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Greyhounds give up.
- When Missouri totals more than 78.2 points, it is 2-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Missouri played better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, giving up 74.5 points per game, compared to 76.6 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Missouri fared better at home last season, averaging 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|L 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
