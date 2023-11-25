The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games Missouri shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds rank 228th.

The 74.7 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Greyhounds give up.

When Missouri totals more than 78.2 points, it is 2-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Missouri played better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, giving up 74.5 points per game, compared to 76.6 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Missouri fared better at home last season, averaging 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule