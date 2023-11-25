Missouri vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game features the Missouri Tigers (5-1) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-2) squaring off at Ocean Center (on November 25) at 5:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 victory for Missouri.
The Tigers are coming off of a 66-65 victory against Tennessee Tech in their most recent outing on Friday.
Missouri vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
Missouri vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 75, Kent State 69
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best win of the season came against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers picked up the 72-61 home win on November 6.
- Missouri has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).
- Missouri has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 60) on November 6
- 96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 251) on November 20
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 287) on November 14
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 311) on November 9
- 66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 318) on November 24
Missouri Leaders
- Mama Dembele: 11.7 PTS, 7.3 AST, 3.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Hayley Frank: 15.8 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Ashton Judd: 17.2 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Grace Slaughter: 14.2 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They're putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball.
