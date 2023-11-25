The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Kansas is averaging 422.4 yards per game offensively this season (44th in the FBS), and is surrendering 380.8 yards per game (68th) on defense. In terms of total offense, Cincinnati ranks 30th in the FBS (433.7 total yards per game) and 82nd defensively (388.3 total yards allowed per game).

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Kansas Cincinnati 422.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.7 (35th) 380.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (74th) 202.2 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.8 (7th) 220.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.9 (78th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards (130.1 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 1,103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 111 times for 574 yards (52.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 576 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 45 targets) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 39.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild has been the target of 36 passes and compiled 24 grabs for 396 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,115 yards on 182-of-295 passing with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 499 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 941 yards on 174 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 54 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 752 (68.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 89 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 40 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 542 yards (49.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 31 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 258 yards and five touchdowns.

