The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cyclones are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10) 46.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-9.5) 47.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.

Iowa State is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

