The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cyclones are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-10) 46.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-9.5) 47.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.
  • Iowa State is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cyclones have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

