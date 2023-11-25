The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.1 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 19.3 points allowed per game) this season. Iowa State ranks 95th with 346.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 37th with 335.8 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas State Iowa State 441.7 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.4 (101st) 359.6 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.8 (32nd) 199.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (108th) 242.6 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.1 (63rd) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,355 yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 308 rushing yards on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 961 rushing yards on 164 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 563 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 71 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 39 passes for 540 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jayce Brown's 17 catches have yielded 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 2,444 yards on 201-of-317 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has run the ball 102 times for 477 yards, with four touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has run for 343 yards across 87 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has collected 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 714 (64.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has 57 receptions (on 78 targets) for a total of 581 yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer's 25 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 320 yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

