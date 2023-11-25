How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 battle.
Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.1 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 19.3 points allowed per game) this season. Iowa State ranks 95th with 346.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 37th with 335.8 total yards ceded per contest on defense.
Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on FOX.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 13 Games
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Alabama vs Auburn
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Washington State vs Washington
- Florida State vs Florida
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- UTSA vs Tulane
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Memphis vs Temple
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Southern vs Grambling
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Navy vs SMU
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Houston vs UCF
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- West Virginia vs Baylor
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Statistics
|Kansas State
|Iowa State
|441.7 (31st)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|346.4 (101st)
|359.6 (45th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|335.8 (32nd)
|199.1 (17th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|118.3 (108th)
|242.6 (53rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|228.1 (63rd)
|10 (14th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|9 (10th)
|20 (17th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|18 (31st)
Kansas State Stats Leaders
- Will Howard has thrown for 2,355 yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 308 rushing yards on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- DJ Giddens has 961 rushing yards on 164 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.
- This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 114 times for 603 yards (54.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Phillip Brooks' team-high 563 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 71 targets) with five touchdowns.
- Ben Sinnott has caught 39 passes for 540 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Jayce Brown's 17 catches have yielded 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa State Stats Leaders
- Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 2,444 yards on 201-of-317 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Eli Sanders has run the ball 102 times for 477 yards, with four touchdowns.
- Cartevious Norton has run for 343 yards across 87 carries, scoring three touchdowns.
- Jayden Higgins has collected 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 714 (64.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.
- Jaylin Noel has 57 receptions (on 78 targets) for a total of 581 yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Benjamin Brahmer's 25 grabs (on 48 targets) have netted him 320 yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.