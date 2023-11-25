Based on our computer model, the Kansas Jayhawks will defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats when the two teams come together at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-7) Under (58.5) Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Jayhawks' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Kansas has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Jayhawks have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 0.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Kansas contests.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bearcats based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Bearcats' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The Bearcats have gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for the Cincinnati this season is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Jayhawks vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 32.2 26.6 35.6 24.1 26.3 31 Cincinnati 24.8 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.4 31.4

