The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Giddey produced 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 116-102 win against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Giddey, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 22.5 22.2 PR -- 18 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the 76ers

Giddey has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 14.2% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.6 threes per game, or 4.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 112.2 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 21st-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

The 76ers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 36 20 4 8 1 0 1 12/31/2022 32 20 9 2 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.