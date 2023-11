The Saturday college basketball slate includes 11 games with a Big 12 team on the court. Among those contests is the UConn Huskies taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Southern Illinois Salukis 10:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. TCU Horned Frogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Tennessee Volunteers vs. Oklahoma Sooners 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 WSN Syracuse Orange vs. Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kentucky Wildcats 3:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Loyola Marymount Lions at BYU Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas State Wildcats vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. UCF Knights 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Santa Clara Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UConn Huskies vs. Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops South Florida Bulls vs. Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

