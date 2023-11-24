How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) play the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35%).
- Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.
- The Musketeers score only 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (69).
- Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
- Bryant has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
- The Bulldogs' 77.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (80.5).
- Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
- At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
- The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
- At home, Bryant made 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Boston University
|L 95-79
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Springfield (MA)
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
