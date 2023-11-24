The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) are big, 11.5-point underdogs against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 136.5.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -11.5 136.5

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 136.5 points 11 of 29 times.

The Kangaroos had a 133.1-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 3.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Kangaroos were 12-17-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, UMKC was the underdog 16 times and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.

The Kangaroos were 1-5 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +475 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Kangaroos.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 11 40.7% 72.1 136.5 64.5 133.2 133.5 UMKC 11 37.9% 64.4 136.5 68.7 133.2 134.9

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos put up just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (64.4) than the Spartans allowed their opponents to score (64.5).

UMKC went 8-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 64.5 points last season.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 1-3 12-15-0 UMKC 12-17-0 4-2 14-15-0

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro UMKC 11-3 Home Record 6-8 8-6 Away Record 3-11 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

