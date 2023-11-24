The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-10.5) 134.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-10.5) 134.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMKC went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

The Kangaroos were an underdog by 10.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

UNC Greensboro covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Spartans games.

