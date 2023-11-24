The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

UMKC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.

The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

UMKC put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 64.5 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.

At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).

Beyond the arc, UMKC drained more trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule