Torey Krug will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators play at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Krug's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Krug has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has registered a point in a game four times this year over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Krug has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Krug's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Krug has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Krug Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 3 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

