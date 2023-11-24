The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Seton Hall is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
  • The Pirates average 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76.0 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • Seton Hall has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.0 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.9% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
  • The Hawkeyes put up an average of 89.4 points per game, 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • When Iowa gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Seton Hall performed better at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they allowed away (72.0).
  • At home, Iowa sunk 10.0 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center
11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center
11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

