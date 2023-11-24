Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is the setting for the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions' (9-2) matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) on November 24, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Penn State owns the 75th-ranked offense this year (373.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking second-best with just 238.7 yards allowed per game. Michigan State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 78th in the FBS with 27.1 points ceded per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article

Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Penn State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Penn State Michigan State 373.3 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (123rd) 238.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.4 (58th) 177.9 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.9 (123rd) 195.4 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (123rd) 23 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 2,044 yards (185.8 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 177 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 147 times for 714 yards (64.9 per game), scoring six times.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 145 times for 584 yards (53.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 52 catches for 651 yards (59.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Tyler Warren has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 273 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Theo Johnson has been the target of 41 passes and hauled in 26 receptions for 253 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 178 carries for 753 yards, or 68.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has piled up 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 540 receiving yards (49.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 receptions on 70 targets with three touchdowns.

Maliq Carr has 28 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 301 yards (27.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 28 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 288 yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

