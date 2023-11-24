The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) meet a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Missouri is compiling 32.8 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 48th on the other side of the ball with 23.1 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Arkansas is posting 335.7 total yards per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (356 total yards surrendered per game).

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Missouri Arkansas 448.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (104th) 358.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (47th) 162.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (90th) 286.1 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.6 (101st) 8 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (38th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 3,054 passing yards for Missouri, completing 67.1% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 255 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 88 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 220 times for 1,272 yards (115.6 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 68 times for 288 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 76 catches for 1,135 yards (103.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Theo Wease has caught 44 passes for 624 yards (56.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has hauled in 34 receptions for 429 yards, an average of 39 yards per game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards on 188-of-294 passing with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 432 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has run for 312 yards across 63 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong leads his team with 724 receiving yards on 52 catches with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 64 targets.

Luke Hasz's 20 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

