Friday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (4-1) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-58 and heavily favors Missouri to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Tigers claimed a 96-62 win over Southern Indiana.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 86, Tennessee Tech 58

Other SEC Predictions

Missouri Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Missouri is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on November 6

96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 256) on November 20

83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 14

98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 319) on November 9

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Hayley Frank: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.0 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.0 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Ashton Judd: 19.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

19.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Grace Slaughter: 13.4 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

13.4 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Abbey Schreacke: 10.6 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 86.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.