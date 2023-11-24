ACC opponents meet when the Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the Boston College Eagles (6-5) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

On offense, Miami (FL) ranks 32nd in the FBS with 432.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (326.8 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Boston College ranks 63rd in the FBS (390.2 total yards per game) and 64th on defense (377.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Boston College 432.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 326.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (62nd) 170.8 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (20th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (103rd) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 2,413 yards (219.4 ypg) on 196-of-297 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Mark Fletcher has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 468 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Henry Parrish Jr. has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 468 yards (42.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-high 876 yards as a receiver have come on 68 catches (out of 95 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 762-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 70 targets.

Colbie Young's 44 receptions are good enough for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards on 163-of-287 passing with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 827 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has piled up 683 yards (on 146 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond paces his team with 565 receiving yards on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 345-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 58 targets.

Dino Tomlin's 21 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 264 yards (24 ypg).

