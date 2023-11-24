There is one matchup on today's Ligue 1 schedule, AS Monaco taking on Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco travels to play Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)

Paris Saint-Germain (-210) Underdog: AS Monaco (+500)

AS Monaco (+500) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.