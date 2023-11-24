Friday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) and the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) squaring off at John Gray Gymnasium in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-67 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

Their last time out, the Jayhawks won on Saturday 70-61 against UMKC.

Kansas vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

Kansas vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Kansas 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jayhawks put up 72.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball). They had a +366 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Kansas' offense was less effective in Big 12 tilts last season, posting 71.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.6 PPG.

In home games, the Jayhawks put up 5.8 more points per game last season (75.1) than they did when playing on the road (69.3).

Kansas allowed 61.0 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (66.6).

